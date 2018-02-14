× Police: Victim ‘mugged’ girlfriend during argument before fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument between a man and his girlfriend is what led to a fatal shooting in East Memphis, police documents reveal.

On Tuesday officers were called to the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle after a man was shot in an early morning shooting.

When first responders arrived the victim, identified by police as Amos Oyeleye, was on the bedroom floor suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to save him, but ultimately he died from his injury.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument between Oyeleye and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Franchesca Gray, a police document stated.

According to a witness, Oyeleye mugged, or pushed, Gray in the head to which she replied “I told you not to hit me.” That’s when she allegedly grabbed her gun and shot the man once.

Gray reportedly corroborated the witness’ account of events, but added that she didn’t mean to shoot him. She claimed she was just trying to scare the victim. She also described her relationship with Oyeleye as abusive.

Police noted Oyeleye had been arrested once for domestic assault.

Gray was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.