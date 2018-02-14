× Parsons woman, 75, arrested in drug bust

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Parsons woman who sat in a wheelchair for her mugshot is facing charges after a prescription pill drug bust.

Betty J. Jordan was booked into the Decatur County Detention Center on Friday and released on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say they found more than 1,000 prescription pills including Morphine, Oxycodone and Xanax, plus $12,000 in cash and assets, in her Parsons home.

She was charged with three counts of drug manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession and three more counts of drug possession.

She was also charged with evading arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow.