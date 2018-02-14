× North Memphis neighborhood looking for debris clean up help after Memorial Day storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nine months after the devastating and destructive Memorial Day storm blew through Memphis, some people in North Memphis are still waiting for help.

WREG told you about several homes that were destroyed in that storm in a neighborhood off Chelsea Avenue, but it wasn’t until this week that they were demolished.

On Wednesday it was gloomy and rainy, but Edie Hall sees a bright tomorrow for those living on Golden Avenue.

“I’m gonna plant some flowers down there,” she said with a smile.

That’s if the mess goes away.

A large tree and pole are still blocking the sidewalk.

People in the area say the tree and pole fell back when the Memorial Day storm swept through Memphis.

Earlier this week they saw some progress when two homes were demolished after after a tree fell on them during the storm. The city of Memphis brought in a contract crew to do the work.

“It’s just a blessing that they getting it cleaned up and getting it nice,” said one resident at the time.

However, with the large amount of debris still here Hall, who has been a staple on the street for more than 50 years, hopes it can be much nicer.

“We’re hoping the city will have pity on us and come out here and move that tree. We like our street looking pretty too,” she said.

She takes pride in her neighborhood and says if she can just get some help, she’ll do what she can to make the street better too — gardening on part of some of the now empty space.

“In the summertime I have lots of flowers and I used to do the garden and if they got that right I’d garden again.”

After waiting so long she hopes they can get a hand.

“I don’t know when they’ll get around to it but we hope they hurry up.”

WREG reached out to the city to see if this is in fact their responsibility to take care of or if they can help out.

We were told they’re looking into it and will get back to us.