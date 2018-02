× Little Rock police investigating deadly double shooting at Maybelline plant

LITTLE ROCK — Police are reportedly investigating a deadly double shooting at the L’Oreal Maybelline plant in Little Rock.

According to CBS affiliate KTHV, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the plant around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. They reportedly found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

The plant is located at11500 Maybelline Road.

No other details have been released.