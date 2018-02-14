× Free active shooter training available for Shelby County schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the days following Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness is anticipating a flood of requests for its free active shooter training sessions.

“Usually what we see is a spike whether it’s a church shooting, school shooting,” said Dale Lane.

The office has been offering the sessions for about two years to schools, churchs and other groups throughout Shelby County.

Tuesday, it trained the National Civil Rights Museum.

The training centers around three principles: Run, hide and fight.

Lane said fleeing an active shooter is the best option, but if it’s not possible, you should hide.

“Find cover, something that will protect you from gunfire,” Lane said.

As a last resort, he said you might have to fight the gunman.

“Compliance in active shooter situations do not make you safe. It makes you much more vulnerable,” he said.

Lane said all Shelby County Schools administrators have undergone the training.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools directly, but hasn’t heard back.

If you’d like to schedule a training session, you can call the Office of Preparedness at 901-222-6706.