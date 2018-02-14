Does It Work: The Rejuvenate Restorer Wipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring is right around the corner and that means it's time to start sprucing up your outdoor entertainment area. Like many of us, Ashanti Clark stores much of her outdoor furniture during the cold winter months.

"For the most part, we take the chairs in, we put all the cloth away. Things like that. I don't have covers for everything so some things we just have to leave out and hope for the best."

One of those items left outside uncovered is her metal fire pit.

"It gets all the weather. It's going to get the rain, the sun, snow and everything."

Clark's fire pit is a little rusty, but she got a great deal on it years ago. Plus, it works great so she is holding onto it. Hopefully, the Rejuvenate Restorer Wipes - a product that claims to be able to restore color and shine to both indoor and outdoor surfaces- can make it shine again.

The products comes with five pre-saturated pads. For starters, the directions stated we needed to clean the surface with mild soap and water and let it dry. It also recommended wearing gloves during the application process, so Clark did just that. We're only cleaning and applying the product on two panels so we can see the side by side comparison.

The pads are smaller than we imagined.

"Super wet. It's very wet and saturated. It's kind of like a microfiber cloth. Fabric."

Let's see if the small wipe can make a big difference!

"It's actually a nice size. Perfect size to just wipe with. It doesn't get it everywhere," said Clark.

It did pull up a lot of dirt. Remember, we even cleaned the surface before we started.

Using the same wipe, Clark wiped half of the second panel of her metal fire pit.

"The first coat did definitely remove a lot of the surface dirt, but I don't see the shine."

So she opted for a second coat because according to the instructions, "a second coat maybe required for optimal results."

"We're looking for optimal results so we're going to try a second coat."

The results were pretty impressive.

"It definitely has more shine I think now that I put the wipes, the second coat on there," Clark said.

That Friday afternoon, Clark was happy with the results. The panels we treated had their shine back. Then it rained all weekend. She went outside to check on her backyard and found the fire pit panels we treated no longer had their shine.

Her pass ultimately turned into a fail.

Rejuvenate Restorer Wipes, you failed the Does It Work test.