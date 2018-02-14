× Detectives seeking tips in recent North Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homicide detectives have released additional details regarding an ongoing investigation from early February.

According to police, they have positively identified the shooting victim as Carl White. On the evening of February 1, the 50-year-old was walking down Crockett Place with several other men when someone in a gold vehicle began shooting.

After striking White, the driver threw the vehicle in reverse and sped down Keel.

The men who were with the victim took off, leaving the victim behind, police said.

White was pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.