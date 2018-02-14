× Corky’s BBQ to open new locations in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corky’s BBQ is bringing Memphis-style barbecue to Texas, the company announced.

Corky’s will franchise up to 17 locations in Houston and Dallas later this year, with three locations in the Houston area expected to open this year.

While Texas already is known for its barbecue, Texas restaurants tend to favor beef brisket, while Corky’s specializes in pork ribs, pulled pork and other Southern foods such as catfish and barbecue nachos.

Corky’s currently operates several locations in the Memphis area and four franchises outside Memphis.