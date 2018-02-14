× BOLO: Convicted felon wanted in West Memphis murder

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Local law enforcement have issued an alert for 26-year-old Carlton Barrett after a deadly shooting in West Memphis overnight.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, Barrett shot Demetrius Hoard multiple times at the Riverside Apartments on East Service Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim was in extremely critical condition when he was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Early Wednesday morning, WREG learned he didn’t survive surgery.

A motive for the shooting has not been established.

Law enforcement said they are now seeking Barret on first-degree murder and gun possession charges.

If you can help, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.