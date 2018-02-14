× Almost 13 years later, Memphis man convicted in Frayser woman’s rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted in a brutal rape case from 2005.

It took a jury less than 20 minutes to return a guilty verdict against 31-year-old Timothy Lindsey on aggravated rape charges Wednesday. A judge could sentence him to anywhere from 15 to 25 years in prison when he returns to court in March.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors stated Lindsey broke into the woman’s Overton Crossing home on March 31, 2005 and then raped her at gunpoint.

Roughly eight years later, evidence from the victim’s rape kit was tested and uploaded in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Lindsey was positively confirmed as a match two years later.