Suspect arrested in Memphis cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than 10 years, a Memphis family appears to finally have answers in their loved one’s murder.

According to police, Derick Hamlin was near the intersection of Winchester and Knight Arnold roads when someone tried to rob him on December 20, 2007. The suspect opened fire, striking the 33-year-old. He reportedly died several days later from his injuries.

For years, homicide detectives worked the case and eventually were able to identify Ricky Munn as the person responsible for Hamlin’s death.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody by the Violent Crime Unit on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and criminal attempt to wit aggravated robbery.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and ordered to return with an attorney in a week.