One person dead, others trapped after crash involving 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rescue efforts are underway to free several people trapped inside a vehicle following a deadly accident Tuesday morning involving an 18-wheeler.

WREG’s Corie Ventura said the roads around Holmes and Crumpler have been blocked so the Hospital Wing helicopter can land. As of 8:37 a.m. they have not transported anyone to the hospital.

While it remains unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved, authorities have confirmed one of them was an 18-wheeler. Several people are also trapped inside at least one of the vehicles.

Multiple Shelby County fire engines are on the scene and their heavy rescue units are on the way.