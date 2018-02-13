One person dead, others trapped after crash involving 18-wheeler
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rescue efforts are underway to free several people trapped inside a vehicle following a deadly accident Tuesday morning involving an 18-wheeler.
WREG’s Corie Ventura said the roads around Holmes and Crumpler have been blocked so the Hospital Wing helicopter can land. As of 8:37 a.m. they have not transported anyone to the hospital.
While it remains unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved, authorities have confirmed one of them was an 18-wheeler. Several people are also trapped inside at least one of the vehicles.
Multiple Shelby County fire engines are on the scene and their heavy rescue units are on the way.
35.149534 -90.048980