Methodist University Hospital announces new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist University Hospital said Tuesday it has selected a new president after a nationwide search.

Roland Cruickshank, currently president of Vintage Hospital Northwest Houston, will begin his new job in Memphis at the end of March.

According to Methodist, Cruickshank served for five years as vice president of Operations at Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center, a 1,119-bed academic medical center which consistently ranked No. 1 in Texas. In addition, he had operational oversight for pharmacy and laboratory across eight hospitals in the Houston Methodist system.

He earned a Masters of Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina, a Masters of Public Affairs from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Charleston.

Methodist Hospital celebrates its 100th aniversary in Memphis this year.