Memphis Tigers release 2018 football schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn-For those that can’t get enough of University of Memphis football, then you’re going to love the 2018 schedule the Tigers released Tuesday.

Seven home dates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium!

Five Saturday home dates!

And, the regular-season home finale on the Friday after Thanksgiving!

So, Memphis fans, pull up the car, truck or RV, make your home on Tiger Lane, and get ready to watch head coach Mike Norvell’s Tigers this fall.

The action kicks off Labor Day weekend when Memphis hosts Mercer in its home opener Sept. 1. The overall schedule highlights include:

· Seven home games at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium for a third-straight season; first time Memphis played seven home games in three years in a row since 2006-08

· For the second-straight season, a front and back-loaded home schedule, with Memphis playing three of its first four games (Sept. 1 vs. Mercer/Sept. 14 vs. Georgia State/Sept. 22 vs. South Alabama) and two of the campaign’s final three games (Nov. 10 vs. Tulsa/Nov. 23 vs. Houston) at the Liberty Bowl

· Fifth-straight season Memphis opens and closes a campaign with home games (Sept. 1 vs. Mercer/Nov. 23 vs. Houston)

· First late October bye/open date since 2008; Tigers have played the weekend of or before Halloween every season from 2009-17 (nine-straight seasons)

· Three first-time opponents in Mercer, Georgia State and South Alabama; Tigers were scheduled to meet Georgia State in 2017, but the game was pushed back to a future season due to Hurricane Irma

· First time Memphis plays three first-time opponents in the same season since 1997; played Michigan State, Minnesota and UAB (second season of FBS football) that campaign

· For the second-consecutive year, Memphis faces Connecticut (home), ECU (away) and UCF (home) from the league’s East Division

The 2018 Memphis football schedule is as follows:

Sept. 1

Saturday

Mercer

Liberty Bowl

Sept. 8

Saturday

at Navy*

Annapolis, Md.

Sept. 14

Friday

Georgia State

Liberty Bowl

Sept. 22

Saturday

South Alabama

Liberty Bowl

Sept. 28

Friday

at Tulane*

New Orleans, La.

Oct. 6

Saturday

Connecticut*

Liberty Bowl

Oct. 13

Saturday

UCF*

Liberty Bowl

Oct. 20

Saturday

at Missouri

Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 3

Saturday

at ECU*

Greenville, N.C.

Nov. 10

Saturday

Tulsa*

Liberty Bowl

Nov. 16

Friday

at SMU*

Dallas, Texas

Nov. 23

Friday

Houston*

Liberty Bowl

*American Athletic Conference Game

—gotigersgo.com—