Live at 9: History takes the stage, ‘Black Panther’ and the Code Red Revolution

Learning about Anne Frank in Memphis

There’s a new way to experience the history of Anne Frank right here in Memphis. Terry Dean from the Collierville Arts Council and Jillian Harper, who plays Frank in The Harrell Performing Arts Theatre’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank”, stops by to talk about why it’s a piece of history everyone needs to learn about.

Code Red Revolution

By the second week of February, approximately 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions regarding weight loss have gone downhill. Cristy “Code Red” Nickel, a celebrity trainer and nutritionist, has some tips on how to navigate everyday life to get you back on track.

Let your dog find your Valentine

If you’re still searching for your special Valentine, there is one member of your family you need to consider consulting. Celebrity pet expert Harrison Forbes explains how your pet may hold the key to your happiness.

African cuisine

Disney’s newest superhero movie “Black Panther” hits the screen this week. The film is set a fictional African nation as a brand new king takes over the most technologically advanced country in the world. The movie is getting high praise for putting African culture squarely in the spotlight.

Chef Sah Maat will be serving up traditional African food at a special screening of “Black Panther” in Memphis this week.

West African Ground Nut Stew

Ingredients: