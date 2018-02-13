× Family says woman shot, killed abusive ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother of five could face charges after police say she fatally shot a man in her apartment on Tuesday morning.

It happened at a complex on Robin Park Circle in southeast Memphis.

Family says the 29-year-old woman was once in a relationship with the 31-year-old man but had recently told him to leave her alone because he had become abusive.

“He scared her. She wasn’t going to let it happen no more,” said Jeanette Rivers, who says she’s the cousin of the woman Memphis Police say fired the deadly shot.

She says her cousin was supposed to go to court for a case involving the man. There had been multiple violent instances and an incident Tuesday morning was the final straw.

Rivers was asleep in the apartment on the couch at the time. She said her cousin yelled for help.

” When he grabbed her, she got scared.”

Rivers said the former couple had a tumultuous relationship and her cousin had told the ex to stop showing up at her house.

“This time I guess she just wasn’t going out that way. He broke her jaw, he put her in the hospital.”

Rivers is now taking care of her cousin’s five children.

While she wishes the mother had ended the relationship sooner, she believes the shooting was justified.

“Wasn’t going to give him a chance to hurt her like that this time.”

Now she waits to see what’s next.

For those in an abusive relationship she wants you to get out.

“Somebody running your life for you. Trying to tell you what to do. It’s not good.”

Because WREG does not have the ex-boyfriend’s full name we couldn’t find a listed order of protection.

At last check Memphis Police said no charges have been filed.

We’ll keep you posted.