Domestic incident in East Memphis leads to early morning homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a second homicide Tuesday morning and preliminary information suggests it could be a domestic incident.

Authorities told WREG the deceased male and his girlfriend got into an argument inside a home on Robin Park Circle in East Memphis around 3:30 a.m. The altercation continued outside the home where the woman allegedly pulled a gun and shot the man.

By the time first responders arrived, the victim was reportedly dead.

The shooter stayed on the scene, but so far authorities have not been able to determine why she allegedly opened fire.

News crews spotted two children on the scene following the shooting. Authorities said at least one person woke up to the couple arguing, but everyone else inside the home was asleep at the time.

No one else was hurt.

This was the second homicide police were called to Tuesday morning.

The other shooting happened in South Memphis where a male and female were shot at an unknown location. One of them didn’t make it, WREG has learned.

If you can help in either of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

