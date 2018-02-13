× California woman beaten, stabbed multiple times identifies killers on deathbed

MODESTO, Ca. — Residents of one California neighborhood started the week with some surprising news – one of their neighbors was implicated in a gruesome murder by none other than the victim herself.

“They were nice neighbors. I never knew nothing bad.”

This Modesto woman said the suspect was her next door neighbor’s son.

“And she said, ‘They said my son did something stupid.'”

Authorities believe the 19-year-old man and a woman the same age dumped a woman in rural Livermore and left her for dead. A passing driver called police after finding her stabbed and bloody around 2 a.m. Monday. Despite having been beaten and stabbed multiple times, she was able to crawl 100 yards to the road where she was spotted.

“Another passing motorist is advising it appears to have been stabbed in the throat,” dispatch said.

The woman was airlifted to Eden Valley Medical in Castro Valley where she died, but before uttering one crucial piece of information – the identity of her attackers.

“The last thing we believe she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people who killed her,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have a compelling dying declaration.”

That declaration is what led authorities to the home on Nadine Road in Modesto. Neighbors say sheriff’s deputies were hunkered down here waiting by 5 am. Several hours later, they made their move.

“There were a bunch of cops coming in and SWAT teams raiding the house,” said Jami Marie. “I’m glad they found out who it was because that’s the thing we don’t want is criminals out on the streets and doing it to somebody else.”