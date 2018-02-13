× Arkansas wins at Ole Miss to spoil emotional night for Rebels coach

OXFORD, Miss-Daniel Gafford scored 19 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures Tuesday night as the Razorbacks defeated Mississippi 75-64 on day after Rebels coach Andy Kennedy said he would step down after the season.

Darious Hall scored 14 points with 11 rebounds for the Razorbacks (18-8, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) while Anton Beard and Jaylen Barford added 13 points apiece. Hall hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark a decisive 11-0 run after the Rebels pulled within 53-52 with eight minutes left.

Deandre Burnett led Ole Miss (11-15, 4-9) with 24 points. Markel Crawford scored 17 points for the Rebels, who trailed 34-23 at halftime. Ole Miss has lost six straight games and eight of the last nine.

Arkansas finished 26 of 62 (42 percent) from the field, although Gafford and Hall combined to hit 11 of 15 shots. The Razorbacks were 7 of 23 (30 percent) from 3-point range made 16 of 27 (59 percent) free throws.

Ole Miss set season lows for field goals made (18) and field-goal percentage (29.0). The Rebels were 20 of 31 (64 percent) from the free throw line, including 9 of 12 by Burnett.