2 Poinsett County men accused of kidnapping, abusing 2 women, child

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Two Poinsett County men are behind bars for allegedly kidnapping two women and a child and holding them against their will for days.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Friday afternoon in the 7400 block of Tate Lane outside of Harrisburg after a woman reported she had been held captive at the home for approximately three days by 41-year-old Leonel Cruz.

Police say Cruz used physical force, death threats and the victim’s 1-year-old daughter as collateral so that she wouldn’t leave. The victim said she lived at the home for about a year and threatened to leave due to consistent abuse at his hands. Instead, he refused to let her leave, and she was able to show bruises around her arm, thighs, and knees.

She says Cruz also told her she would be killed if she ever tried to leave. The victim escaped after she told a cashier at a grocery store that she was being held captive by Cruz, who was using her daughter as damage.

Further investigation identified a second victim from a similar incident.

Both victims escaped under different circumstances.

Three men were found in the house by deputies.

Liquid Morphine, Versed and various paraphernalia was used to ingest methamphetamine.

Cruz has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, terroristic threats, threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor possession of a controlled and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flemming has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

All are felonies.

Cruz also has active warrants for endangering the welfare of a minor out of Pottawatomie County, Kansas.

Other charges are expected to be filed.