× 1 dead, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a deadly shooting in South Memphis overnight.

Police say officers were flagged down at Elvis Presley Blvd. and Alcy Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday by two shooting victims.

The victims – 1 male and 1 female – were shot at an unknown location and were en route to the hospital to seek treatment when they spotted police.

Police say one of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t identified the victim who died. They also haven’t released any information about suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.