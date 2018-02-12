Utah officers, firefighters step in at daddy-daughter dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — First responders always come to the rescue, but one group from Utah ended up being of service in a way that many of them probably never saw coming.

On Friday, officers and firefighters in Salt Lake City stepped in to escort little princesses to South Salt Lake's Valentine's Day Daddy-Daughter Dance. Whether their fathers couldn't make it or simply are not around, it didn't matter — the firefighters and police officers were happy to help make the little ones feel special.

"Sometimes we see these kids in less than desirable circumstances unfortunately, so it's nice to have a better, more fun interaction," said Sgt. Darren Carr.

According to KTSU, this was the first time the first responders were invited to the dance, and, if their dance moves and the smiles on the children's faces is any indication, they will be receiving an invite next year too.