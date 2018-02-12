× Unborn child also shot during apparent I-40 road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An infant who was delivered over the weekend after the mother was shot during an apparent road rage incident also sustained a bullet wound, police documents reveal.

WREG has learned the mother was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near the North Hollywood exit when a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala began riding their rear bumper. The victims tried to get away from the vehicle, but to no avail.

Finally after several minutes of this, the Chevrolet pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire. The mother – now 36 weeks pregnant- was shot three times in the right hip, police said. The male driver and another passenger inside the same vehicle were unhurt.

The mother was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she underwent surgery and delivered her child. Hospital staff told officers the child had also been shot.

As of Saturday, the child was still fighting for its life.

Authorities said they found four bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle the woman was in and the window was shattered.

So far, police have not released any suspect information or any clues as to the motive behind the shooting.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.