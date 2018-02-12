× Tipton County teacher arrested in drug bust

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an elementary school teacher and her husband were arrested on drug charges.

Jaime and James Byram were arrested at their home in Munford, TN following an undercover operation.

Police say Jaime Byram is a second grade teacher at Munford Elementary School.

Investigators say the couple was involved with making, delivering and selling drugs.

No evidence shows any illegal activity occurred on school property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Charges are expected to be filed soon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.