Renter says she was kicked out for complaining about conditions at apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A renter at Corning Village Apartments told us she went from not having hot water for months to quickly having no water at all.

“Since y’all last spoke to me Friday, the water was completely turned off that night,” the tenant said.

She says she got a knock on her door Monday morning, and two men told her she was being evicted. They didn’t giver her any reason or notice.

She says maintenance was roughly taking her belongings out, and the manager wouldn’t speak to her about the eviction.

The tenant thinks it all has something to do with a previous story about tenants living without hot water for six months at the same apartment complex. “She said ‘Y’all on the news talking? And I said, yes I was,” the tenant said.

She wasn’t the only one evicted Monday either.

“Y’all would rather focus on getting people out and throwing their furniture out than fixing the water. That’s what you’re worried about. You’re worried about that instead of what’s going on,” she said.

We tried to speak with the manager but were asked to leave the property Friday and Monday.

We also reached out to the complex’s corporate owner in California, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Tenants who spoke with us say the building in the back of the complex has been the most affected by not having hot water. Everyone we spoke with Monday said their water has been shut off.

These are just some of the many complaints tenants have told us.

A city of Memphis spokesperson said an environmental court summons was issued to the complex owners for some of the complaints they received.

We will tell you more about the history of the apartment complex and what experts recommend you should do as a renter if you ever find yourself in a similar situation at 6 p.m.

Here are resources for tenants in Section 8 housing who need assistance:

They’re encouraged to call HUD at 1-800-MULTI-70 or Mid-South Peace and Justice at 901-725-4990.

They can also report issues to the city at 311.