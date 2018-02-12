× Producer Ensayne Wayne shot to death in Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hit-making rap producer with Memphis roots was shot to death in Atlanta, media sources there report.

Miles Ferrell, 48, of Atlanta, was better known as Ensayne Wayne.

He was the brother of Memphis-born and Atlanta-based rapper Drumma Boy and according to his Facebook page, attended Hamilton High School in Memphis in the mid-1980s.

Ferrell was found shot to death Saturday evening in northwest Atlanta outside a men’s clothing boutique.

He had produced records for Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG, Young Dolph and more.

Drumma Boy posted the following tribute to his brother on Instagram: