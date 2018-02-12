North Memphis community rejoices after storm damaged buildings torn down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis community is rejoicing after two crumbling buildings were demolished.

The homes sustained significant damage and were nearly decimated when the Memorial Day storm swept through the Mid-South last May.

Elton Hall has lived on Golden Avenue for 50 years. He watched the extensive demolition from his home Monday.

"It's a gift from God," he said. "We're glad it's gone, because it's an eyesore."

Hall said a tree fell on a house back when that nasty storm blew though Memphis on Memorial Day, leaving thousands without power for weeks.

His neighbor was inside at the time, thankfully he was okay.

Since then people on the street have looked at the destroyed home, which provided more than just an unpleasant view.

"Big rats and stuff were running back and forth across the street and people were laying over there," Hall said.

People who live in the area say they saw crews come check out the lot but it appeared to remain the same. Until Monday.

A man with the local company working on the job said his business was contracted by the city of Memphis, and they were demolishing and removing the debris of two buildings on the corner lots.

He said sometimes it takes a while for demolition to take place because of legal reasons.

So whats next?

"We hope they grate it out the right way so it doesn't be a big mud hole," Hall said.

Since there are several lots now open, Hall hopes part of the land could be turned into a community garden, a place where the elderly and disabled on the street can spend some of their time.

The city of Memphis said the owner does not surrender the property. The vacant land will belong to the owner and the cost of the demolition will be attached to the property as a lien.

If you're dealing with similar problems in your neighborhood call 311.