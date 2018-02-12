× Mom claims man raped 9-year-old daughter, imprisoned them in home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man is now behind bars after a mother claims he raped her daughter and then imprisoned the two inside their home over the weekend.

According to police documents, the woman’s 9-year-old daughter told her Johnnie Grovery had raped her several times over a five day period inside their Frayser home. Upset, the mother tried to call police and leave the residence, but Grovery took her phone and forced her to stay inside.

Several hours later she was able to obtain a phone and call 911.

Grovery was arrested and charged with rape of a child and false imprisonment.