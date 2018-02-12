Manhunt Monday: Who killed Alec Phillips?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alice Wright is still dealing with the pain of losing her son to murder.

Memphis Police say eight months ago, 51-year-old Alec Phillips was shot and killed in Cash Park. Detectives say Phillips' body was found laying on the ground next to his car.

His body was riddled with bullets.

"He would have given you the clothes off of his back," Wright said.

Phillips' mom will never forget the way she found out her son was dead.

"There was a guy at the door. He said 'ma'am, your son is in the park dead," she said. "Y'all broke my heart. Y'all almost killed me. You took my child away from me."

Family members say Phillips was a popular hair stylist with a kind heart. He loved and adored his family and friends, which is why it's hard for Wright to understand why someone would kill him.

"My family has been put on hold. I've just been numb," she said.

Detectives say Phillips may have known and trusted his killer. Officers say the evidence shows he didn't struggle or fight with his killer.

"It appears that he was ambushed by somebody he knew or felt was not a threat,"

Wright says it's her faith in God that allows her to move forward while knowing that her son's killer is still walking around free. "When they took his car away, I saw that. When they took his body away, I saw that. I don't want to die without knowing what happened and why."

If you know who killed 51-year-old Alec Phillips, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.