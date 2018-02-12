× Man critically injured in southeast Memphis attempted armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects following an early morning shooting during what appears to have been an attempted armed robbery in southeast Memphis.

WREG was told the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Police have since cleared the scene at Ridgeway and Mt. Moriah, but there was a lot of activity earlier when officers found the victim outside a liquor store.

Our cameras were rolling as the victim was loaded up on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.

Officers have not released a description of the two gunman, but witnesses stated they drove off in a silver SUV.

If you have any information that could help police call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.