Live at 9: Porter-Leath’s foster program, Danielle Colby and ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Make a Difference Monday

In the Volunteer state, there’s an estimated 8,000 children in the foster care program and approximately 200 of them are right here in Memphis. Porter-Leath’s Connections program aims to connect adults who can open their homes – and their hearts- to these children in need.

Danielle Colby

Fans of the History Channel’s “American Pickers” will know Danielle Colby as the glue that’s held everything together for the last 18 years. She stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the show and what life has been like since.

‘Too Hot to Handle’

If you can sing, you might soon find yourself starring on stage with renowned vocalist Rodrick Dixon. He’s bringing the highly acclaimed production “Too Hot to Handel” to the Orpheum Theater in April, and he’s looking for 100 local vocalist to join him.

Auditions will be held February 17, 2018, from 10am to 1 pm at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education in Downtown Memphis.

