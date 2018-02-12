× Fight For $15: Fast food workers protest for higher minimum wage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fifty years ago, sanitation workers marched Downtown for better wages and conditions.

Monday. fast food workers in Memphis took the same steps to highlight economic disparity.

Their voices echoed and their signs were held high as they marched hand in hand.

“We feel like we should stand up today on the 50th anniversary and have our own demonstration,” a protester said.

Fast food workers say they’re making the same demands as Memphis sanitation workers did exactly 50 years ago. They want better pay, the right to a union and respect on the job.

“We are the union. We are the union. The mighty, mighty workers. The mighty, mighty workers,” protesters said.

Hundreds met in Midtown and marched down Florence onto Union Avenue, briefly shutting down the busy street.

That’s when Robin Curtis says she walked out of Burger King where she works.

“I’m trying to make a change. If I have to quit, I will,” she said.

The mother of two says she makes $8 an hour with no benefits, forcing her to work multiple jobs.

“Even with the cost of living in Memphis being low, it’s not enough. It’s not,” Curtis said.

The group continued to grow throughout the lunch hour.

Their passion and message is only getting louder.

“Everybody marches for different reasons. This isn’t a march for just anything,” Curtis said.