Police: Man burglarizes vehicle on Shelby County School Board’s parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a vehicle that was parked in Shelby County School Board’s parking lot in the 100 block of South Hollywood.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, surveillance footage captured a suspect exit a four-door Sedan and proceed to burglarize the car.

Police say a laptop and I-pad were taken in the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.