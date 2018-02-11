× Millington Police arrest man attempting to steal loaded guns from Walmart

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department arrested a man who attempted to steal loaded guns from Walmart in the 8400 block of Highway 51 Sunday morning.

Police arrived on the scene at 2:36 a.m.

They were told there was a disturbance at the gun case section in the store.

29-year-old Larry L. Hobock was located behind the gun counter. He removed three 12 gauge shotguns from the case.

Officers then ordered the suspect to lay down, and he was taken into custody.

An investigation determined the suspect broke into the gun case with a tool before removing the trigger locks from two shotguns.

He was attempting to remove the third trigger when he was confronted by police.

Police also found the suspect removed ammunition from the shelves and loaded two of the three guns.

No shots were fired during the confrontation.

There are no reported injuries.

Larry Hobock is currently being held at The Millington Police Department on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.