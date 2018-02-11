Boil alert for city of Oxford cancelled

Oxford, Miss. — The boil alert for the city of Oxford has been cancelled.

According to a tweet from the City of Oxford Twitter account, the water is clean and safe to drink.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil-water alert for the City of Oxford on Friday, Feb. 9.

According to the State Department’s website, the alert came after a waterline break was reported in the city’s public water system.

Now that the advisory is lifted, residents are asked to do the following:

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
    Example:

    • 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
    • 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
    • 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

    Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

  • Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.
  • Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

