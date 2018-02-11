× Boil alert for city of Oxford cancelled

Oxford, Miss. — The boil alert for the city of Oxford has been cancelled.

According to a tweet from the City of Oxford Twitter account, the water is clean and safe to drink.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil-water alert for the City of Oxford on Friday, Feb. 9.

According to the State Department’s website, the alert came after a waterline break was reported in the city’s public water system.

Now that the advisory is lifted, residents are asked to do the following:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example: 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

