Boil alert for city of Oxford cancelled
Oxford, Miss. — The boil alert for the city of Oxford has been cancelled.
According to a tweet from the City of Oxford Twitter account, the water is clean and safe to drink.
The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a boil-water alert for the City of Oxford on Friday, Feb. 9.
According to the State Department’s website, the alert came after a waterline break was reported in the city’s public water system.
Now that the advisory is lifted, residents are asked to do the following:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
Example:
- 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
- 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
- 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes
Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
- Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.
More information can be found here.