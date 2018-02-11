× Arrest made in shooting at performance arts theater in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the Dec. 3, 2017 shooting at The Den in the 600 block of Marshall Avenue in the Medical District.

Officers responded to a shooting at the performance arts theater where they located two victims who were injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

The first victim was found on the ground at South Orleans Street and Monroe Avenue. She was shot in her right calf.

The second victim was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Both victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Jerry Edwards is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

One victim was killed in the shooting, but Edwards was not charged in connection to the death.