Teen shot on I-40 near Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on I-40.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday.

Memphis police say the victims were traveling west on I-40 near Austin Peay when a blue or black Chevy Impala, with two or three men inside, pulled up beside them.

One of the men fired at the car, striking a 19-year-old female.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other suspect information is available at this time.