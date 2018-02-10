× Popular Helena radio show host passed away at the age of 92

HELENA, Ark. — Popular Helena radio show host “Sunshine” Sonny Payne passed away at the age of 92.

The King Biscuit Blues Festival Facebook page announced Payne’s death Saturday morning.

Payne was the host of the King Biscuit Time radio show on KFFA in Helena, Arkansas. He’s hosted the show since 1951.

Blues fan Danny Kerkhove, from Belgium, met Payne on his road trip last year to visit the Southeast states.

Kerkhove said while in Helena, he got a small moment to speak with him.

“Even in the fifteen minutes we met, he made an unbelievable impression on me,” Kerkhove said.

Payne spent some time in the hospital in January after reportedly suffering a stroke.