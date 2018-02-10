× Police identify teen victims in double homicide and release suspect video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department confirmed that 18-year-old Nicholas Millican and 17-year-old Audrea Reed were the teen victims of Friday’s double shooting.

The shooting happened on Macon Road and Maria Street.

Millican and Reed were both shot while walking home from school. Police pronounced Millican dead at the scene, while Reed was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died early Saturday morning.

Police have not released an official statement of what happened but have released surveillance footage of the suspect on a bike.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.