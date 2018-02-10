× Man charged with stalking outside of Hamilton High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to an incident where he tried to lure a Hamilton High School student into his car.

33-year-old Jeremy Woodard is charged with stalking.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page, Woodard was arrested late Friday night.

Tuesday, Shelby County Schools warned parents and students about a man trying to lure a female student into his vehicle.

Police have not said what lead them to finding and arresting Woodard.

Woodard is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday at 9 a.m.