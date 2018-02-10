× Macon makin’ it look easy for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Daryl Macon scored at least 20 points for a seventh straight game to help Arkansas get back to .500 in the Southeastern Conference with a 72-54 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Macon finished with 21 points for the Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC), and the senior is one game away from matching former Arkansas great Corliss Williamson’s streak of eight straight games with at least 20 points. Williamson’s scoring stretch came during the Razorbacks national championship season of 1993-94.

Daniel Gafford and Jaylen Barford finished with 16 points apiece for Arkansas, with Gafford adding nine rebounds and seven blocks. Barford was 4 of 6 on 3-pinters for the Razorbacks, who won their second straight after disappointing road losses at Texas A&M and LSU last week.

Five players finished with eight points to lead the Commodores (9-16, 3-9), who shot only 25 percent (14 of 56) in the loss.