Boil alert for the City of Oxford

Oxford, Miss — The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a boil-water alert for the City of Oxford.

According to the State Department’s website, the alert comes after a waterline break was reported in the city’s public water system.

While under this advisory, residents are asked to do the following:

Do not drink from the tap while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Avoid drinking from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the city’s water system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made from boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks.

Health officials advise that residents should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute. This will kill off any harmful bacteria.

