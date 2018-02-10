Boil alert for the City of Oxford
Oxford, Miss — The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a boil-water alert for the City of Oxford.
According to the State Department’s website, the alert comes after a waterline break was reported in the city’s public water system.
While under this advisory, residents are asked to do the following:
- Do not drink from the tap while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Avoid drinking from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the city’s water system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made from boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks.
Health officials advise that residents should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute. This will kill off any harmful bacteria.
