Tyler Harris talks Tubby and the Tigers and pressure to stay home

CORDOVA, TN--

IF THERE'S ONE YOUNG MAN THAT HAS BASKETBALL FANS IN MEMPHIS IN A TIZZY THESE DAYS IT'S THE YOUNG MAN THAT WEARS THE NUMBER ONE FOR THE CORDOVA WOLVES.

THE NUMBER-1 SCORER IN THE CITY AND ONE OF THREE FINALISTS FOR THE MISTER BASKETBALL AWARD IN CLASS 3A.

IT'S TYLER HARRIS.

AS ONE OF THE FEW UNSIGNED TOP 100 PLAYERS IN THE COUNTRY...HARRIS IS A HOT COMMODITY THESE DAYS.

ONE TEAM PUTTING THE FULL COURT PRESS ON HARRIS...HIS HOMETOWN TIGERS.

HARRIS IS TUBBY SMITH'S TOP PRIORITY.

THE DIMINUTIVE 4-STAR POINT GUARD...AVERAGING JUST OVER 30 POINTS A GAME...IS THE PLAYER TIGER FANS HOPE CAN BREATHE NEW LIFE INTO A STRUGGLING U OF M PROGRAM.

[TYLER HARRIS/CORDOVA GUARD/]

"He told me if I come in, I'll be an instant impact. He could use my scoring ability.

Do you feel pressure to stay home? If we're being honest, do you feel pressure to stay here?

Basically, sometimes yeah.">

[TERRANCE SCALES/CORDOVA COACH/]

"We've stopped talking about it a while back so he could enjoy his senior season. We'll talk at least once or twice a week, this is who I heard from this week and he'll let me know who he heard from, but he just lets it slide down his back. He's not making it bigger than what it is. He understands the importance of this decision. You would never know he's having a decision of this magnitude and having a city in a frenzy. He's just plain ol Tyler."

BUT TO GET TYLER HARRIS...THE TIGERS WILL HAVE TO BEAT OUT ANY NUMBER OF SUITORS.

BAYLOR, COLORADO STATE, IOWA STATE, TENNESSEE AND OLE MISS...JUST TO NAME A FEW.

AT LEAST HE KNOWS WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR.

"I just want to find the best fit for me because the worst thing you can do is to get to college and be in a bad fit for you. You don't want to end up transferring so, I want to go to a school that I can trust the coaching staff. Another point is playing style. Most of the colleges that I'm thinking about, they're all have the same type, kind of fast-paced playing style. I also look for minutes. You know, no coach will tell you you're going to come in and start. A coach will tell you you can come in and you will be an instant impact."

AND WHILE HARRIS IS STAYING TIGHT LIPPED ON A POTENTIAL FRONT RUNNER FOR HIS COMMITMENT COME APRIL...HE DOES ACKNOWLEDGE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON HIS HOMETOWN TEAM...HOPING THE FANS RALLY AROUND TUBBY AND THE TIGERS.

"I feel they're going to get better, sooner or later. I understand they're struggling. I feel the people of Memphis kind of expect a lot of them, I feel. They talk about them but they really don't go out and support them."

SUPPORT THAT WILL DEFINITELY INCREASE IF HARRIS STAYS HOME TO PLAY HIS COLLEGE BASKETBALL.

MIKE CEIDE, NEWS CHANNEL 3 SPORTS.