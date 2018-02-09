× Two charged with murder after man found dead at MPD impound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the man left in a van at the impound for several weeks.

Police said Mardracus West and Earl Brown shot and killed Bardominao Perez Hernandez during an attempted robbery in the 3000 block of Yale in mid December. The driver of the van spent weeks in the hospital while a second passenger suffered no injuries.

They were also charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempt to wit especially aggravated robbery.

In addition, West was charged with employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

According to police, Hernandez was discovered by the driver after he went to claim his car at the city impound lot. He was told the vehicle would be towed or auctioned off if he didn’t act promptly.

Officers said a third suspect is still at large.

If you can help identify that man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.