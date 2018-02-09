× Two adults, one child found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two adults and one child were found dead at a home in Northaven on Friday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of death appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning, SCSO spokesperson Earle Farrell said.

A running gas-powered generator was reportedly inside the garage at the time. The home did not have a working carbon monoxide detector.

Two men and a four-year-old child were discovered dead inside a home in the 5000 block of Belfast Drive around 10 a.m. by an MLGW worker. The employee was scheduled to restore power to the home, WREG has learned.

The power had been turned off yesterday but it is unclear why.

Shelby County fire officials warned that running a gas-powered generator inside a home is dangerous.