Tenants say they haven't had hot water at apartments in months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants in a Frayser apartment complex are fed up, saying they haven’t had hot water in months and are expected to boil their own bath water.

Kameron Catron worries about his children living at the Corning Village Apartments, saying they never know if they’ll have water.

“It`s tragic. I got a child that’s about to be one year old. He’s eight months right now and you got to have water on to make his bottles.”

Other tenants say they haven’t had hot water since last year.

“Ever since like October the 13th, we’ve been without hot water, like period. It’s been cold, it hasn’t gotten warm,” another tenant said.

Parents say they’ve been scared of their kids getting sick and have to go to relatives’ places to shower.

“We’re not taking no cold baths, no cold showers. I’m not boiling no water because I didn’t move over here to boil water to take baths.”

They say management gives them different excuses for what`s causing the problems.

Along with not having hot water and sometimes no water at all, on Friday tenants complained about having busted pipes and leaks that aren’t getting fixed.

Other renters said their appliances haven’t worked in months either.

WREG went to the leasing office to get answers.

“I’m going to ask you to leave my property because this is private, we’re not giving any, no,” said a person at the manager’s office who declined to answer questions.

Residents hope they can soon see some relief, as their problems keep building.

“It’s terrible. No one should have to deal with this. It`s just ridiculous,” a tenant said.