Surveillance images released showing accused serial auto burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance images have been released of two men accused of committing numerous auto burglaries throughout the city.

According to police, a group of movie goers at Studio on the Square returned to their vehicle on February 1 only to discover it had been ransacked.

Security footage from the scene showed a man in a newer model Toyota Camry break into the car and take at least one bag about an hour after the victims went inside. After the crime, both men were again caught on several cameras in the area, but this time they were reportedly using the victim’s credit card to make purchases.

Police said these two suspects are connected to several other robberies throughout the city. They didn’t release any additional details.

If you can help identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.