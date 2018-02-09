× Students shot walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two Kingsbury High students were shot while walking home from school Friday evening.

The Memphis Police Department responded to shooting on Macon Road and Maria Street.

Nick McMillian, who just turned 18 and a senior in high school, and two other girls were walking home when the shooting happened.

McMillian’s girlfriend, one of the female victims, was with him. Her mother, Jennifer Holmes, says her daughter is devastated.

“He just got his license. They were just planning for the prom. Going to the pep rally tonight. They, I don’t know. They were inseparable I know that,” Holmes said.

Police say one victim is in critical condition.

Police have not released any other information. One other victim is being held for questioning.