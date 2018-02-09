× Pair arrested in connection to violent home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars following a reported home invasion and armed robbery a little over a week ago.

According to police reports, the incident happened just after midnight at a home in the 4500 block of Boyce on January 31. The family was there when two armed men, identified as Terrance Ivory and Deonte Moore, began breaking in. A man inside quickly tried to barricade the door, but it was of no use – the suspects kicked in the door and held them at gunpoint. They then moved about the house collecting personal items, including the man’s wallet, a mounted TV, an Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Less than a week later, authorities were called to another reported crime, but this time at the Marian Hale Community Center on Willow Road. The complainant stated a man he knew only as DT went into the gym and was involved in a physical altercation with another person.

DT then pulled out a gun, threatened the man and then fled from the scene. Police said he did fire one shot into the air before leaving.

It’s unclear how police were able to connect the dots, but they soon developed Moore as a suspect in both crimes. The victims confirmed that theory when they positively identified the young man as their attacker.

Moore reportedly admitted to the crimes and was arrested on Thursday.

The same day, Ivory was taken into custody after the car he was a passenger in was pulled over for a seat belt violation. The police report stated patrol officers smelled marijuana coming from the car and both men inside were detained.

A search revealed the 20-year-old was in possession of a wallet that belonged to the male home invasion victim from late January. The victim in that case positively identified Ivory as one of the men who participated in the crime, but Ivory denied any involvement in the case.

Moore was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Ivory was charged with marijuana possession, violation of the seat belt law, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Both are scheduled to be in court next week.