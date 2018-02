× Student shot outside Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A student was injured in shooting Friday outside of Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville.

News Channel 5 reports the shooting happened near the high school after school was let out.

Nashville officials say the student was shot in the back, and that they are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

No condition was given.

The school is now placed on lockout, News Channel 5 reports.